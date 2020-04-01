Save Mart and FoodMaxx offer dedicated shopping hours for first responders

Modesto, Calif.– The Save Mart Companies (TSMC) announced all Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky stores will start dedicating special shopping hours for first responders throughout California and Northern Nevada as a way to assist and thank them for their service during the COVID-19 health crisis. Dedicated shopping hours will begin tomorrow, Thursday, April 2.

First responders, defined as law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, will have the opportunity to shop at all Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky stores one hour before and one hour after posted store hours every day for the time being. First responders will need to provide proof of credentials to access dedicated shopping.

“We want to give thanks to the dedicated, hardworking first responders throughout all our communities working the front lines during these extraordinary times,” said Hal Levitt, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations. “Medical, law and fire personnel are putting their lives on the line during this pandemic and we want to thank them and make their lives a little easier by extending these special dedicated shopping hours to them.”

Levitt said the idea to offer special shopping hours for first responders came from conversations with local and regional police, sheriff, and fire officials as well as local hospitals and healthcare providers who said their ranks are in need of additional shopping opportunities because of the impact of the pandemic on their work schedules.

Last week, the company also announced dedicating special shopping hours for seniors and vulnerable populations every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. at all Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky stores as well as extended all Lucky and Save Mart pharmacy hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. throughout California and Northern Nevada.

The Save Mart Companies operates 205 stores throughout California and Northern Nevada under the banners of FoodMaxx, Lucky and Save Mart. The Save Mart Companies is committed to sourcing a wide variety of local products to communities throughout California and Northern Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. For more information on the company, please visit: http://www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.