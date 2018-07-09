Science and art event in Silver City geared for children 8-12
July 9, 2018
Parents and their children ages 8-12 are invited to a fun class combining science and crafts from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 10, with instructor Jim Barcellos of University Nevada Cooperative Extension (UNCE).
The hands-on activity will be about chemical changes in paper. Kids will make and take home their own "nature prints."
The free event takes place at the Silver City School House (community center) and Park at 385 High Street. Parents are asked to stay and join in the fun and help with cleanup.
