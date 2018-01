The Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, is the site of a weekly scrapbooking class that meets at 10 a.m. Thursdays.

The goal of the class is to help participants preserve photos in safe and memorable albums. It meets in the center's Jobs Peak Room.

To attend, bring a few photos to begin or many to organize. Lunch will be provided. The cost is $5 per person.

For information, call 775-885-8230.