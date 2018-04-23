SD 16 candidate Tina Davis-Hersey to visit Democratic Men’s Committee

Tina Davis-Hersey, the Democrat who's taking on Republican incumbent Ben Kieckhefer in State Senate District 16, will be the featured speaker at a Democratic luncheon.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these fundraisers help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ.

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. April 30 at Round Table Pizza, 3325 Retail Drive, near Walmart just off of College Parkway. All are welcome.

The suggested donations of $5 or more is appreciated. Direct inquiries can be made to Rich Dunn at 775-230-4989 or richdunn@aol.com.