Senior Menus for the week of Aug. 3

Note: Menus for week of Aug. 3 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken pasta primavera, steamed broccoli, citrus delight, pudding, garlic breadstick

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich, steamed cali veggie, diced peaches, whole wheat bread

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, steamed peas, house salad, pineapple chunks, whole wheat rolls

THURSDAY: Baked Pollock with lemon butter sauce, rice pilaf, diced pears, steamed carrot, apple crisp

FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed corn, house salad, fresh orange, cake and ice cream

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Roma burger, romaine lettuce, corn, baked beans, cantaloupe

TUESDAY: Honey apricot chicken, seasoned zucchini, baked yam, spinach salad, GFY dressing, honeydew, 7 Grain bread

WEDNESDAY: Liver and onions/Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, orange, whole wheat roll, margarine

THURSDAY: Biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh orange, V8

FRIDAY: Fish tacos, frijoles churros, honeydew melon, cantaloupe melon, LS corn

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane: The center is offering pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meal participants receive seven frozen meals, milk, a bag of fruits and veggies and snacks. They are asked to drive up to the doors of the center and a staff member will greet them. Pickup also is available at the James Lee Park GID building Wednesdays and the TRE Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Meatball sandwich with mozzarella on French roll, green beans with stewed tomatoes, potato wedges, cottage cheese, pineapple

TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, banana, peach cobbler

WEDNESDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, chef salad, GFY dressing, broccoli, mixed berry cup

THURSDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, chicken salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, green salad, dressing, mixed fruit

FRIDAY: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Tangy meatballs, zucchini, rice pilaf, green salad, Italian dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine, apple/orange cup, cookie

TUESDAY: Fish tacos, frijoles, churros, honeydew melon, cantaloupe melon, LS corn

WEDNESDAY: Patty melt, baked beans, salad, carrot raisin salad, kiwi

THURSDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit, honey, Chantilly fruit cup

FRIDAY: Biscuits and gravy, ground pork, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh orange, V8

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Strawberry, avocado, chicken spinach salad, garlic cheese knot, cantaloupe wedge

TUESDAY: Mexican meatballs, brown rice, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, corn tortilla, papaya

WEDNESDAY: Turkey club sandwich, Jicama slaw, potato chips, fruit cocktail

THURSDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, Mandarin orange, gingerbread

FRIDAY: Chicken parmesan over angel hair, garlic toast, four-bean salad, plums, yogurt with blueberries

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Italian beef bake, seasoned lima beans/peas, spinach salad, fat-free frozen vanilla/strawberry yogurt

TUESDAY: Grilled chicken tacos with refried beans, cheese, sour cream, salsa

WEDNESDAY: Minestrone soup cheese sandwich, sliced tomato, chopped romaine, LFLS French dressing, fresh kiwi

THURSDAY: Fried rice with almonds, mini chicken egg roll, orange spinach salad, cranberry apple dessert

FRIDAY: Crab louie with eggs on a bed of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion salad, whole wheat crackers, V8, orange juice, Jello cake