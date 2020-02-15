Senior menus for the week of Feb. 17, 2020

Note: Menus for week of Feb. 17 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, brown rice, peas, tossed salad, fresh orange, whole wheat bread

WEDNESDAY: Chicken cacciatore, steamed broccoli, applesauce, garlic breadstick, peach crisp

THURSDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, yogurt

FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, house salad, fresh pear, berries on a cloud

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Minestrone soup, tuna salad, whole wheat pita

WEDNESDAY: Creamy pumpkin soup, ham and swiss on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, LF baked chips, peaches

THURSDAY: Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, SF Italian dressing, pineapple chunks, green beans

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Patty melt, mashed potatoes, carrot salad, mixed fruit

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Sloppy joes, peas and carrots, spinach chopped, creamy Italian dressing, apple crisp

WEDNESDAY: Chicken pot pie (chicken, carrots, green beans, peas, potatoes), Jello with diced pears, cranberry juice, buttermilk biscuit, brownie

THURSDAY: Polynesian pork chops, mixed green salad with Thousand Island dressing, white rice, carrots and sugar snap peas, apricot and cookie

FRIDAY: Baked cod Cajun style, cream style corn, parsley butter potatoes, fresh spinach with honey dressing, seven-grain bread, tropical fruit cup

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Dijon herb chicken, lima beans, garden salad, fat-free ranch dressing, whole wheat roll, apple butter, pears

WEDNESDAY: Minestrone soup, tuna salad, whole wheat pita

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance unsalted, fresh plum

FRIDAY: Creamy pumpkin soup, ham and swiss on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, LF baked chips, peaches

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich, yellow squash slices, cantaloupe

WEDNESDAY: Patty melt, mashed potatoes, carrot salad, mixed fruit

THURSDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach salad, French dressing, cantaloupe/strawberries

FRIDAY: Biscuits and gravy with ground pork, scrambled egg, hash brown, fresh orange, V8, apple juice

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Mississippi pot roast, mashed potatoes, carrots, salad

WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup

THURSDAY: Spinach lasagna, cauliflower, salad, strawberries

FRIDAY: Cod with white wine sauce, corn, roll, peaches

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Closed for holiday

TUESDAY: Minestrone soup, tuna salad, whole wheat pita

WEDNESDAY: Creamy pumpkin soup, ham and swiss on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, LF baked chips, peaches

THURSDAY: Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, SF Italian dressing, pineapple chunks, green beans

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: Patty melt, mashed potatoes, salad, mixed fruit, cake and ice cream