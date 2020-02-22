Senior menus for the week of Feb. 24, 2020

Note: Menus for week of Feb. 24 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chicken with orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, whole wheat bread, yogurt

TUESDAY: Tomato soup, turkey sandwich, three-bean salad, sliced pears, Jello

WEDNESDAY: Fish taco, coleslaw, green beans, sliced pears, pudding

THURSDAY: Hamburgers with LTOP, whole wheat bun, baked beans, house salad, fresh orange, pudding

FRIDAY: Steak strips smothered in onion gravy, Italian veggie blend, house salad, fresh apple, whole wheat roll

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookie, fresh orange

TUESDAY: Chili dog with chili, beans on whole wheat bun, cheddar cheese/onions, mixed veggies, tater tots, pears, orange juice

WEDNESDAY: Fish sandwich with cheese on whole wheat bun, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cauliflower, tater tots, tartar sauce, applesauce

THURSDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, 100 percent whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, green beans, garden salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Santa Fe chicken, Aztec grain salad, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with garlic French dressing, Mandarin oranges

TUESDAY: Creole shrimp and Andouille sausage Jambalaya, citrus fruit salad over salad greens, black-eyed peas, cornbread muffin, tapioca pudding

WEDNESDAY: 90-plus birthdays: Salmon piccata with angel hair, pasta with white sauce, pineapple mango salsa, spring mix salad with marinated tomatoes, asparagus, cake and ice cream

THURSDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomato vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies, fresh orange sections

FRIDAY: Taco salad (ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese), Mexican style beans, salsa and sour cream, Spanish rice, white grape juice, sliced apple dessert

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwich, sliced tomato, chopped romaine, LFLS French dressing, fresh kiwi

TUESDAY: Chili dog with chili beans on whole wheat bun, cheddar cheese/onions, mixed veggies, tater tots, pears, orange juice

WEDNESDAY: Fish sandwich with cheese on whole wheat bun, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cauliflower, tater tots, tartar sauce, applesauce

THURSDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, 100 percent whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

FRIDAY: Chicken stroganoff egg noodles, green beans, garden salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookie, fresh orange

TUESDAY: LS glazed ham, sweet potato, spinach, whole wheat roll, salad, banana

WEDNESDAY: Fish sandwich on cheese with whole wheat bun, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cauliflower, tater tots, tartar sauce, applesauce

THURSDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, 100 percent whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

FRIDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, ambrosia

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Brown sugar garlic pork, mixed veggies, pineapple, roll

TUESDAY: Shepherd’s pie, spinach, apricot bran muffin, banana

WEDNESDAY: Honey garlic shrimp and broccoli with almonds over rice, grape salad, Hawaiian roll

THURSDAY: Southwest penne and chicken, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight

FRIDAY: Turkey sandwich, wild rice soup, salad with chickpeas

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal cookie, fresh orange

TUESDAY: Chili dog with chili beans on whole wheat bun, cheddar cheese/onions, mixed veggies, tater tots, pears, orange juice

WEDNESDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, 100 percent whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup

THURSDAY: Fish sandwich with cheese on whole wheat bun, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cauliflower, tater tots, tartar sauce, applesauce

FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff egg noodles, green beans, garden salad, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches