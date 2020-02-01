Senior menus for the week of Feb. 3, 2020 | NevadaAppeal.com

Senior menus for the week of Feb. 3, 2020

Announcements | February 1, 2020

Note: Menus for week of Feb. 3 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Fishsticks, coleslaw, peas and carrots, pineapple chunks, brownie with caramel drizzle

TUESDAY: Swiss steak, baked potato, corn, house salad, whole wheat roll, cookie

WEDNESDAY: Honey lemon chicken, penne pasta, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, sliced peaches, whole wheat bread

THURSDAY: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, chef cut veggie, orange spinach salad, fresh apple

FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Sloppy joes, baked beans, steamed baby carrots, fruit cocktail, whole wheat bun, cake and ice cream

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Loaded baked potato soup, crab salad, whole wheat crackers, garden salad, Italian dressing, cantaloupe

TUESDAY: Caribbean chicken, Aztec chicken, orange spinach salad, bean combo, baked apple with raisin nut filling

WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup

THURSDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, ambrosia

FRIDAY: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, applesauce

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Unavailable

TUESDAY: Unavailable

WEDNESDAY: Unavailable

THURSDAY: Unavailable

FRIDAY: Unavailable

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: Scrambled eggs skillet with ground pork, cheese, potatoes, biscuit, apple butter, fresh orange, V8, orange juice

TUESDAY: Caribbean chicken, Aztec chicken, orange spinach salad, bean combo, baked apple with raisin nut filling

WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup

THURSDAY: Baked potato soup, crab salad, whole wheat crackers, garden salad, LS Italian dressing, cantaloupe

FRIDAY: LS glazed ham, black-eyed peas, spinach, whole wheat roll, margarine, banana, orange juice

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Loaded baked potato, crab salad, whole wheat crackers, garden salad, Italian dressing, cantaloupe

TUESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Caribbean chicken, Aztec rice, orange spinach salad, bean combo, baked apple with raisin nut filling

THURSDAY: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, applesauce

FRIDAY: Scrambled eggs, bacon, hash brown, whole wheat toast, cantaloupe, V8, Cranberry juice

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Turkey club on spinach wrap, applesauce, celery with ranch

TUESDAY: Salmon with angel hair pasta, asparagus, orange

WEDNESDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, bread, fruit cup

THURSDAY: Apricot honey chicken, rice pilaf, green beans, salad, peanut cookie

FRIDAY: Orange rosemary porkchop, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, lemon blueberry bars

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, mac salad, peaches

TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance unsalted, fresh plum

WEDNESDAY: Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, baked beans, French fries, green salad, dressing, fresh apple

THURSDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach salad, French dressing, cantaloupe/strawberries

FRIDAY: LS glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, spinach, whole wheat roll, margarine, banana, orange juice

