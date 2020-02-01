Senior menus for the week of Feb. 3, 2020
Note: Menus for week of Feb. 3 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Fishsticks, coleslaw, peas and carrots, pineapple chunks, brownie with caramel drizzle
TUESDAY: Swiss steak, baked potato, corn, house salad, whole wheat roll, cookie
WEDNESDAY: Honey lemon chicken, penne pasta, Brussels sprouts, garden salad, sliced peaches, whole wheat bread
THURSDAY: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, chef cut veggie, orange spinach salad, fresh apple
FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Sloppy joes, baked beans, steamed baby carrots, fruit cocktail, whole wheat bun, cake and ice cream
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Loaded baked potato soup, crab salad, whole wheat crackers, garden salad, Italian dressing, cantaloupe
TUESDAY: Caribbean chicken, Aztec chicken, orange spinach salad, bean combo, baked apple with raisin nut filling
WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup
THURSDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, ambrosia
FRIDAY: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, applesauce
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Unavailable
TUESDAY: Unavailable
WEDNESDAY: Unavailable
THURSDAY: Unavailable
FRIDAY: Unavailable
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: Scrambled eggs skillet with ground pork, cheese, potatoes, biscuit, apple butter, fresh orange, V8, orange juice
TUESDAY: Caribbean chicken, Aztec chicken, orange spinach salad, bean combo, baked apple with raisin nut filling
WEDNESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup
THURSDAY: Baked potato soup, crab salad, whole wheat crackers, garden salad, LS Italian dressing, cantaloupe
FRIDAY: LS glazed ham, black-eyed peas, spinach, whole wheat roll, margarine, banana, orange juice
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Loaded baked potato, crab salad, whole wheat crackers, garden salad, Italian dressing, cantaloupe
TUESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup
WEDNESDAY: Caribbean chicken, Aztec rice, orange spinach salad, bean combo, baked apple with raisin nut filling
THURSDAY: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll, margarine, applesauce
FRIDAY: Scrambled eggs, bacon, hash brown, whole wheat toast, cantaloupe, V8, Cranberry juice
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Turkey club on spinach wrap, applesauce, celery with ranch
TUESDAY: Salmon with angel hair pasta, asparagus, orange
WEDNESDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, bread, fruit cup
THURSDAY: Apricot honey chicken, rice pilaf, green beans, salad, peanut cookie
FRIDAY: Orange rosemary porkchop, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, lemon blueberry bars
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, mac salad, peaches
TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance unsalted, fresh plum
WEDNESDAY: Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, baked beans, French fries, green salad, dressing, fresh apple
THURSDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach salad, French dressing, cantaloupe/strawberries
FRIDAY: LS glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, spinach, whole wheat roll, margarine, banana, orange juice