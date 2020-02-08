Senior menus for the week of February 10, 2020
Note: Menus for week of Feb. 10 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:
MONDAY: Baked cod loin, rice pilaf, Tuscan beans, garden veggies, fresh apple, pudding
TUESDAY: Baked pork chops, mashed sweet potatoes, steamed green beans, mixed green salad, whole wheat roll, banana
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Cali veggie blend, colorful salad, tropical fruit, whole wheat bread, cookie
THURSDAY: Creamed beef, herbed vegetable medley, baked potato, pineapple chunks, whole wheat bun
FRIDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, house salad with garbanzo beans, whole wheat roll, apple crisp
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, peaches
TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance unsalted, fresh plum
WEDNESDAY: Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, baked beans, French fries, green salad, dressing, fresh apple
THURSDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach salad, French dressing, cantaloupe/strawberries
FRIDAY: Valentine’s Day lunch: Chicken fettucine alfredo, green beans with garlic and bacon, green salad, garlic bread, strawberry shortcake
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Vegetable soup, fish and chips (fries), coleslaw, corn muffins, V8 Splash juice, diced pears
TUESDAY: Tahitian chicken, rice casserole, braised red cabbage, 7 grain bread, tangerine
WEDNESDAY: Birthday day: Beef pot roast with potato, carrot, celery and onion with roasted beef gravy, romaine Swiss and low sodium bacon salad with Italian dressing, diced peaches, dinner roll, cake and ice cream
THURSDAY: Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffins, banana
FRIDAY: Valentine’s Day: Cheese manicotti with marinara sauce, garlic bread, Italian blend veggies, strawberry spinach salad with balsamic vinaigrette, chocolate eclair, sparking apple cider
Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:
MONDAY: Barbecue beef sandwich on whole wheat bun, potato salad, three-bean salad, baked chips, peaches
TUESDAY: Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, SF Italian dressing, pineapple chunks, green beans
WEDNESDAY: Seafood chowder, egg salad sandwich, frozen raspberries, FF vanilla yogurt, orange banana juice
THURSDAY: Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, baked beans, French fries, green salad, dressing, fresh apple
FRIDAY: Valentine’s Day: Tuscan chicken pasta with whole wheat pasta, green beans with mushrooms, Capris garlic bread with tomatoes, green salad, dressing, tangerine, cake and ice cream
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, peaches
TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance unsalted, fresh plum
WEDNESDAY: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, green beans, garden salad with garbanzo beans, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches
THURSDAY: Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, SF Italian dressing, pineapple chunks, green beans
FRIDAY: Valentine’s Day lunch: Shrimp scampi, fettucine, squash, Caesar salad, strawberry shortcake
Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:
MONDAY: Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrots and raisin salad, crackers, grapefruit
TUESDAY: Italian sausage pasta, cauliflower, salad, berry cup
WEDNESDAY: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, baby carrots, apricot halves
THURSDAY: Parmesan crusted fish, garlic and herb rice, chickpea salad, veggie medley
FRIDAY: Valentine’s Day: Rosemary roast beef, salad, apple, strawberry cupcake
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Caribbean chicken, Aztec rice, orange spinach salad, bean combo, baked apple with raisin nut filling
TUESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup
WEDNESDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, ambrosia
THURSDAY: Loaded baked potato, crab salad, whole wheat crackers, garden salad, Italian dressing, cantaloupe
FRIDAY: Valentine’s Day lunch: Chicken fettucine alfredo, green beans with garlic and bacon, green salad, garlic bread, strawberry shortcake