Senior menus for the week of February 10, 2020

Note: Menus for week of Feb. 10 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Baked cod loin, rice pilaf, Tuscan beans, garden veggies, fresh apple, pudding

TUESDAY: Baked pork chops, mashed sweet potatoes, steamed green beans, mixed green salad, whole wheat roll, banana

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Cali veggie blend, colorful salad, tropical fruit, whole wheat bread, cookie

THURSDAY: Creamed beef, herbed vegetable medley, baked potato, pineapple chunks, whole wheat bun

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, house salad with garbanzo beans, whole wheat roll, apple crisp

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, peaches

TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance unsalted, fresh plum

WEDNESDAY: Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, baked beans, French fries, green salad, dressing, fresh apple

THURSDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach salad, French dressing, cantaloupe/strawberries

FRIDAY: Valentine’s Day lunch: Chicken fettucine alfredo, green beans with garlic and bacon, green salad, garlic bread, strawberry shortcake

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Vegetable soup, fish and chips (fries), coleslaw, corn muffins, V8 Splash juice, diced pears

TUESDAY: Tahitian chicken, rice casserole, braised red cabbage, 7 grain bread, tangerine

WEDNESDAY: Birthday day: Beef pot roast with potato, carrot, celery and onion with roasted beef gravy, romaine Swiss and low sodium bacon salad with Italian dressing, diced peaches, dinner roll, cake and ice cream

THURSDAY: Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffins, banana

FRIDAY: Valentine’s Day: Cheese manicotti with marinara sauce, garlic bread, Italian blend veggies, strawberry spinach salad with balsamic vinaigrette, chocolate eclair, sparking apple cider

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Barbecue beef sandwich on whole wheat bun, potato salad, three-bean salad, baked chips, peaches

TUESDAY: Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, SF Italian dressing, pineapple chunks, green beans

WEDNESDAY: Seafood chowder, egg salad sandwich, frozen raspberries, FF vanilla yogurt, orange banana juice

THURSDAY: Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, baked beans, French fries, green salad, dressing, fresh apple

FRIDAY: Valentine’s Day: Tuscan chicken pasta with whole wheat pasta, green beans with mushrooms, Capris garlic bread with tomatoes, green salad, dressing, tangerine, cake and ice cream

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, three-bean salad, tater tots, peaches

TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance unsalted, fresh plum

WEDNESDAY: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, green beans, garden salad with garbanzo beans, dressing, whole wheat roll, margarine, peaches

THURSDAY: Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, SF Italian dressing, pineapple chunks, green beans

FRIDAY: Valentine’s Day lunch: Shrimp scampi, fettucine, squash, Caesar salad, strawberry shortcake

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrots and raisin salad, crackers, grapefruit

TUESDAY: Italian sausage pasta, cauliflower, salad, berry cup

WEDNESDAY: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, baby carrots, apricot halves

THURSDAY: Parmesan crusted fish, garlic and herb rice, chickpea salad, veggie medley

FRIDAY: Valentine’s Day: Rosemary roast beef, salad, apple, strawberry cupcake

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Caribbean chicken, Aztec rice, orange spinach salad, bean combo, baked apple with raisin nut filling

TUESDAY: Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup

WEDNESDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, whole wheat roll, margarine, ambrosia

THURSDAY: Loaded baked potato, crab salad, whole wheat crackers, garden salad, Italian dressing, cantaloupe

FRIDAY: Valentine’s Day lunch: Chicken fettucine alfredo, green beans with garlic and bacon, green salad, garlic bread, strawberry shortcake