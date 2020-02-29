Senior menus for the week of March 2, 2020

Note: Menus for week of March 2 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Italian beef cake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, yogurt, cookie

TUESDAY: Garlic ginger glazed pork, mashed sweet potato, steamed green beans, pineapple chunks, whole wheat roll

WEDNESDAY: Chicken gumbo, red bean and rice, colorful salad, chantilly cup

THURSDAY: Honey lemon glazed catfish, steamed peas, mashed potatoes, sliced pears, peach crisp, whole wheat roll

FRIDAY: Happy birthday: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, house salad, steamed corn, fresh orange, ice cream and cake

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Liver and onions, salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, orange, whole wheat roll, margarine

TUESDAY: Split pea soup, turkey sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange

WEDNESDAY: Hot beef sandwich/gravy, whole wheat bread, baked bean, broccoli pineapple salad, peach/berry compote

THURSDAY: Chinese pork and noodles with baby spinach, Oriental blend vegetables, fresh orange half

FRIDAY: Baked cod cajun style, broccoli stuffed potato, garden salad, Caesar dressing, whole wheat bread, margarine, orange

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Sloppy joe, whole wheat bun, tater tots, green salad, dressing, spiced apples, cranberry juice

TUESDAY: Split pea soup, turkey sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange

WEDNESDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7 Grain bread, orange mango cup

THURSDAY: Chinese pork and noodles with baby spinach, Oriental blend vegetables, fresh orange half

FRIDAY: Hot beef sandwich/gravy, whole wheat bread, baked bean, broccoli pineapple salad, peach/berry compote

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Sloppy joe, whole wheat bun, tater tots, green salad, dressing, spiced apples, cranberry juice

TUESDAY: Split pea soup, turkey sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange

WEDNESDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7 Grain bread, orange mango cup

THURSDAY: Tuna sandwich on whole wheat bread, green salad, low-fat potato chips, pickled beets, pudding with bananas

FRIDAY: Hot beef sandwich/gravy, whole wheat bread, baked bean, broccoli pineapple salad

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chicken picatta with artichoke over noodles, salad, cauliflower

TUESDAY: Ham steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad with chickpeas, banana

WEDNESDAY: Philly cheesesteak, potato chips, beet salad, apricot, fruit salad

THURSDAY: Roast turkey and gravy, yams and apples, corn, salad, oat bran roll

FRIDAY: Lemon baked fish, broccoli stuff potato, carrots, bread, honeydew

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Sloppy joe, whole wheat bun, tater tots, green salad, dressing, spiced apples, cranberry juice

TUESDAY: Split pea soup, turkey sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange

WEDNESDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7 Grain bread, orange mango cup

THURSDAY: Chinese pork and noodles with baby spinach, Oriental blend vegetables, fresh orange half

FRIDAY: Hot beef sandwich/gravy, whole wheat bread, baked bean, broccoli pineapple salad, peach/berry compote