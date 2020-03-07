Senior menus for the week of March 9, 2020

Note: Menus for week of March 9 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Creamy garlic chicken, rice pilaf, steamed peas, corn and carrots, sliced peaches, pudding

TUESDAY: Swiss steak, egg noodles, mixed veggies, orange spinach salad, banana, whole wheat roll

WEDNESDAY: Seafood louie salad, three-bean salad, sourdough bread, fresh orange, cookie

THURSDAY: Chicken cacciatore, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, cookie, whole wheat roll

FRIDAY: Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit cocktail, whole wheat bun

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, Italian dressing, garlic bread, orange

TUESDAY: Barbecue pork rib patty on whole wheat bun, baked beans, coleslaw, banana, pudding

WEDNESDAY: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden salad, whole wheat roll, fat-free Italian dressing, peaches

THURSDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, whole wheat bread, tatar sauce, mixed berry crisp

FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff and noodles, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, plums

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Beef tacos with thick and chunky salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fresh apricot

TUESDAY: Chicken parmesan over angel hair pasta, spring mix salad with dried cranberries and candied walnuts, poppy seed dressing, Italian blend veggies, pineapple garlic bread, custard

WEDNESDAY: Birthday day: Roasted turkey, citrus fruit with greens salad, whole wheat roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cranberry, cake and ice cream

THURSDAY: Flounder in cilantro sauce, Spanish rice, black beans, mixed green salad, French dressing, mango orange cup

FRIDAY: French dip with au jus, seasoned baked cut potatoes, country blend veggies, marinated beet salad, white grape juice, strawberry pretzel squares

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: Scrambled eggs, hash browns, whole wheat bagel, fat-free cream cheese, banana, V-8

TUESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey and Swiss sandwich on whole wheat bread, tomato, lettuce, onion salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, peaches

WEDNESDAY: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden salad, whole wheat roll, fat-free Italian dressing, peaches

THURSDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, whole wheat bread, tatar sauce, mixed berry crisp

FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff and noodles, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, plums

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf with peas, coleslaw, green beans, whole wheat bread, tartar sauce, mixed berry crisp

TUESDAY: Beef stroganoff and noodles, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, plums

WEDNESDAY: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden salad, fat-free Italian dressing, whole wheat roll, peaches

THURSDAY: Birthday lunch: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans with mushrooms, apricots, cake

FRIDAY: French toast, bacon, watermelon, syrup, V-8

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, plum, zucchini and tomatoes

TUESDAY: Cod with dill sauce, pea salad, asparagus, bread

WEDNESDAY: Steak strips with onions, butternut squash, green beans, salad, pears

THURSDAY: Biscuits and gravy, apple, cottage cheese with tomatoes, yogurt and berries

FRIDAY: Ravioli with broccoli, pesto alfredo, Italian veggies, peaches, peanut cookies

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: Scrambled eggs, hash browns, whole wheat bagel, fat-free cream cheese, banana, V-8

TUESDAY: Vegetable soup with beans, turkey and Swiss sandwich on whole wheat bread, tomato, lettuce, onion salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, peaches

WEDNESDAY: Chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, black-eyed peas, garden salad, whole wheat roll, fat-free Italian dressing, peaches

THURSDAY: Baked fish, rice pilaf, coleslaw, green beans, whole wheat bread, tatar sauce, mixed berry crisp

FRIDAY: Spaghetti in meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7 Grain bread, Smart Balance Unsalted, orange mango cup