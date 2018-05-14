Senior Service Network hosting 20th annual Senior Celebration in Carson City
The Senior Service Network is hosting the 20th annual Senior Celebration, billed as Northern Nevada's largest health and information fair in honor of Older Americans Month, from 9 am. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St., Carson City.
The free event will offer giveaways and live entertainment. All proceeds benefit Northern Nevada seniors.
For information, call Jesica Wood at 775-745-2356, or go to http://www.seniorservicenetwork.us.
