Service club putting on All Seasons Craft Fair Saturday in Carson City
May 16, 2018
Members of the Carson City Natives & Newcomers say they have something for everyone at the All Seasons Craft Fair and Raffle to be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, at the corner of Highway 50 and Saliman Road in Carson City.
The raffle prizes include handmade afghans, a quilt, gift basket, and a set including a man's hat, scarf and gloves.
Proceeds will benefit a $1,000 scholarship for a Western Nevada College nursing student, a $500 scholarship for a Carson High School student as well as many contributions to local charities and hundreds of Braille cards sent all over the world.
For information, call Heidi DePuy at 775-267-3009.
