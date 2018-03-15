Sexual harassment subject of next Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon

The Me Too movement gathered steam last fall with the goal of shining a light on the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment, including in the workplace. The Carson City Chamber of Commerce is taking the subject head-on at its next Soup's On! luncheon at 11:15 a.m. March 22 at the Gold Dust West.

Sexual harassment claims continue to topple icons of the business, entertainment and political world with some of those figures declaring they were unaware their actions could be considered abusive.

The focus has once again turned to sexual harassment in the workplace, and it benefits both employers and employees to be aware of what is considered sexual harassment before a lawsuit is filed.

The Chamber has asked Diana Albinano and Nicole Andazola, of the human resources firm Solutions at Work, to present a sexual harassment primer, "Can't Say That! Can't Touch That!"

The cost is $15 for the meal. RSVPs are due by March 20 to 775-882-1565.