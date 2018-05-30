SIERA collaborating with Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall for radio event
May 30, 2018
A local amateur radio group is collaborating with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Eastside Memorial Park in Minden for an event that will run from Thursday, May 31, through Sunday, June 3.
SIERA, the Sierra Intermountain Emergency Radio Association, will set up its emergency trailer radio station for the public to see as part of its visit to the Memorial Wall.
The event is sanctioned by the ARRL, the American Radio Relay League, which is advertising the event in its magazine and website, thus inviting hams from all over the world to contact the station.
SIERA is a local radio group that provides communication support for many community events such as the Pony Express Re-Ride, bicycle and running marathons, the Nevada Day Parade, and others.
Trending In: Announcements
- Supreme Court candidate Leon Aberasturi to be Dems luncheon speaker
- Asian Chamber of Commerce endorses ‘No on 3’
- Douglas County candidates to be feature in forum May 3
- 2018 GE Family Concert Series kicking off in Minden with Journey tribute band
- Eugene Hoover, candidate for lieutenant governor, holding meet and greet in Carson City