SIERA Hams set to join Safety Day fun

Members of SIERA, the Sierra Intermountain Emergency Radio Association, will display their radio trailer on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Lampe Park in Gardnerville as part of Safety Day.

Displays from various emergency, health, and public service organizations will participate, educating people about their services in local communities.

SIERA has provided communication support for the Pony Express Re-Ride, the Death Ride Bicycle Marathon, the Nevada Day Parade and many other occasions.

Members also train to assist the 911 call center during major disasters through DCART, the Douglas County Amateur Radio Team.

Last year, SIERA invited visitors to their booth to talk on the radios with another Ham in Lake Tahoe.

The club owns a repeater on Leviathan Peak that aids in contacts that are not line-of-sight. Several repeaters in the area are linked at times to facilitate contacts in western Nevada.

Gov. Brian Sandoval has recently proclaimed June as Amateur Radio Month in Nevada to honor Hams for their service to their communities and to the state.