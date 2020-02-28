Sierra Lutheran High School to host community blood drive Wednesday

Sierra Lutheran High School invites the public to participate in its annual community blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Working in concert with Vitalant, one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit transfusion medicine organizations that provides blood and special services to patients in more than 1,000 hospitals across 40 states, Sierra Lutheran has 36 appointment slots available. Donors can sign up for an appointment by visiting bloodhero.com/mobile and clicking on the Sierra Lutheran donation center.

“Our annual blood drive is one of the ways that we can pour into our local community. All of the blood donated stays right here in Douglas County,” said SLHS faculty member and student government adviser Katie Allin. “Every year, I remind the students that despite all of the scientific advances we have made, we can still not ‘create’ synthetic blood.

“It has to be donated from caring people. As someone whose mom’s life was saved from a blood transfusion, I can truly tell them, ‘You are making a difference when you give.’ ”

According to the American Red Cross, there is a critical need for blood donors of all blood types. The Red Cross reported that during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs.

“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”

For information, call 775-267-1921. Sierra Lutheran High School is located at 3601 Romans Road in Carson City.