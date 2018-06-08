Sierra Music Society hosting ‘P’Opera! Alfresco’ June 24
June 8, 2018
The Sierra Music Society is again hosting its "P'Opera!" performance on June 24 at Toiyabe Golf Club, 19 Lightning W Ranch Road in Washoe Valley.
Organizers invite attendees to bring a picnic and enjoy sunshine, fresh air and "P'Opera!" music on the grounds of Toiyabe.
If you don't have time to prepare a picnic, Toiyabe will be grilling burgers, dogs, and tri-tip for a fee.
There's only one show time — 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person.
The multi-talented ensemble delivers close harmonies and fun choreography. Performing to sold-out houses on a regular basis, its mission is to delight and entertain.
For information, go to http://www.poperanv.org. Reservations can be made at that website or by calling 775-233-5105.
