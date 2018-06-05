Sierra Place Senior Living in Carson City hosting free events in June

Sierra Place Senior Living, 1111 W. College Parkway, is hosting several free events this month.

Lisa Schuette will talk about Prague, the capital and largest city of the Czech Republic, at 3:30 p.m. June 10. Schuette will share about her time in the "City of a Hundred Spires," so called due to the architectural features of buildings in the famous Old Town Square.

Live music with the Whitehats is planned at 1:30 p.m. June 17. Jenera Paxton and Josh Procaccini of the Whitehats play award-winning original songs as well as contemporary pop, rock, country, and soul song covers.

A trip to the Greenhouse Garden Center will take place at 1:30 p.m. June 19. Upon arrival, the group will be given a presentation by the center's owner, David Ruf. A tour of the center will follow, and assistance will be given to residents who would like help with choosing a plant for their home.

For information, call Sierra Place at 775-841-4111.