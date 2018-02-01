Sierra Place Senior Living in Carson City offering free events

Local seniors will be treated to free entertainment thanks to Sierra Place. The senior living facility, at 1111 W. College Parkway, is hosting the following events:

Squeek Steele will play ragtime and early 20th century American popular music, including love songs and ballads on the piano, at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Song requests are encouraged.

How did the 1960 Olympics come to Squaw Valley? Mark McLaughlin will answer that question and others as he gives a presentation in celebration of the 1960 Olympics. He'll talk at 10 a.m. Feb. 13.

Mark Bacon, the author of several business books and mystery fiction novels, will give a presentation about himself and his work at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Books will be available for purchase following the presentation.

The Little City String Band, a six-person group that plays bluegrass, folk, classic country, and classic rock, will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 20.

A tour highlighting the birds and wildlife that live in the area surrounding Washoe Lake will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 27. Led by Jim Woods of Birding Under Nevada Skies, the bus tour will be on paved roads where birds, deer and other wildlife can be seen. Warm clothing is recommended.

For information, call 775-841-4111.