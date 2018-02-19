Signups for spring flag football

Signups are now underway for the 2018 Carson City Talents NFL Spring Flag Football League. The co-ed league is for ages 10-13. Cost is $90 and $60 for coaches' players. Cost includes a reversable jersey, flags, insurance and officials.

League play is scheduled to begin April 3 and the end before Memorial Day. Games will be held at Eagle Valley Middle School. Registration is being accepted through March 19 and can be done at http://carsoncitynflflagfootballleague.siplay.com. Players must also register at http://www.nflflag.com/form/player.

Coaches are also needed and are encouraged to form their own team of eight players. Coaches must also register at http://www.nflflag.com/form/coach.

For more information contact Charles Whisnand at cwhisnand@nevadaappeal.com or 720-9571 or Ralph Myrehn at rmyrehn@carson.k12.nv.us. Those interested in coaching should contact Whisnand.