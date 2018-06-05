Silver State Art Festival to showcase range of art Sept. 15-16 in Carson City

Basket makers, painters, photographers, woodworkers and other artists will be showing their skills at the Silver State Art Festival, which is returning to Fuji Park Sept. 15-16.

A celebration of the arts, the festival offers free admission and showcases the work of 40 artists.

Sponsored by the Nevada Gourd Society, the event offers three days of gourd and basketry classes and supplies for gourds and beading, a raffle to benefit charity and prizes from local businesses.

Twenty-six classes, taught by gourd and fiber artists from Hawaii, Texas, California and Nevada, will be offered Sept. 14-16 covering a range of topics including gourds, basketry and woodworking.

For information or to register, go to http://www.nevadagourdsociety.org, or call Patti Jo Newsom at 817-917-7873 or Kristy Dial at 619-995-2475.