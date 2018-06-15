Silver State Model T Ford Club to meet Tuesday in Carson City

The Silver State Model T Ford Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19 at Red's Old 395 Grill, 10455 S. Carson St. in Carson City.

An optional no-host dinner will precede the meeting at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Model T Ford cars or trucks is welcome to attend.

The club is organized to have fun, go on tours and help members with their Model Ts. Spouses are also welcome.

For information, call club president Matt Thurston at 775-266-1180 or Wendell Newman at 775-721-7949.