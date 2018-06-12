Six-week basic dog obedience program to start in Carson City

Carson City Recreation's Basic Dog Obedience program, instructed by Guy Yeaman, will begin Tuesday, June 19, and run through July 24.

Yeaman uses his 45 plus years of experience to help pet owners teach their dogs to obey basic obedience commands.

Individual behavior problems will be addressed during the course of the class.

Each dog needs a training collar (choke chain, Halti, Martingale, harness, etc.) and a 4-to-6-foot leash. Dogs must be current on all shots through rabies, and written record must be shown at the first class.

Class will meet fro 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Fuji Park, across from Costco.

The cost for the six weeks is $80. Register with Carson City Recreation at http://www.carson.org/ccpr or 775-283-7422.

For information, call Yeaman at 775-265-4530.