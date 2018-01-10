Six-week class in Carson City to encourage control over diabetes
Anyone with diabetes or pre-diabetes and their caretakers can learn more about how to better manage the disease in a six-week class sponsored by Partnership Carson City.
The class, Diabetes Empowerment Education Program, is a licensed diabetes self-management education curriculum developed by the University of Illinois, Chicago.
Topics include: what is diabetes and understanding the human body; risk factors; monitoring your body; diabetes and physical activity; management through meal planning; complications; medications and medical care; and mobilizing family and friends to better manage the disease.
The class will meet for two hours on Tuesdays. The first session on Jan. 16 will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at United Latino Community, 1711 N. Roop St. Registration can be made 15 minutes before the start of the first class.
To register, email cathleen@carsonulc.org, or call 775-671-7455. Registration is limited. The total cost for the six classes is $10 per person.
