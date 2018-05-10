Something in the Wind: Kite-flying weekend set at Dangberg Historic Park in Minden

MINDEN, Nev.— Something in the Wind, a free kite flying event, will take place at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20, 2018.

Join us in our fifth year in celebration of the Washoe Zephyr as Something in the Wind features expert kite flyer Cameron Kauffman along with his family, of CoolKiter.com. From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days, the Kauffmans will demonstrate several models of their large and unusual kites, as well as answer questions. The public is also welcome to bring kites to fly and learn from the visiting experts throughout both days. A limited number of kites will be available for purchase.

Also on both days, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., elementary-school aged children can participate in several simple wind-related craft projects hosted by the Carson Valley Arts Council, and make their own kites (while supplies last) with the help of Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch volunteers. All craft supplies will be provided.

Dangberg Home Ranch volunteers will once again work with attendees in making and flying giant and artistic bubbles.

This year's event will also include a "Kite Giveaway" for children. Each elementary-school aged child that attends can enter a giveaway drawing for the chance to win a new kite. The drawing will take place 3 times each day during the weekend, once at 10:00 am, Noon and 2:00 p.m. Participants must be present to win.

"Colorful wind banners will adorn the park and giant bubbles will blow about, as families are encouraged to bring a picnic and spend all day to play", says Events Manager Kim Harris.

Recommended Stories For You

Something in the Wind is sponsored by Douglas County, E.L. Cord Foundation, Francis C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils & Compost and Horse Tales Magazine.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at, dangberghomeranch.org.

This is a free outdoor event. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, 1/4 mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.