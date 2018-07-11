Sonoma Park in Carson City to close June 18-20 for renovation project
July 11, 2018
Carson City's Sonoma Park will be closed for a renovation project on June 18 and will re-open to normal activities on June 20.
The renovation project is underway thanks to Parks for Paws and the Foundation for Carson City Parks and Recreation.
The park is at 1003 Sonoma St.
For information about the project, call Parks Operations Superintendent David Navarro at 775-283-7346.
