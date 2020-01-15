Soroptimist holds ‘Celebrating Women Helping Women’ on Feb. 20 in Carson City

Soroptimist International of Carson City is pleased to announce our “Women Helping Women” honorees to be recognized for their dedication to improving the lives of women or girls in our community, at our inaugural “Celebrating Women Helping Women” event on Feb. 20 at the Carson Nugget, from 5:45-8:30 p.m.

Our “Celebrating Women Helping Women” event is an opportunity for the community to recognize the honorees who are sharing their time, expertise, compassion and motivation to help other women or girls. The 12 “Women Helping Women” Honorees are:

Adrianne Alexander, Administrative Assistant at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Sponsored by St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

Seena Drapala, President Emeritus, Society of Women Engineers, Sierra Nevada Section. Sponsored by Society of Women Engineers, Sierra Nevada Section

Marty Elzy, Service Unit Manager & Troop Leader for Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada. Sponsored by Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada

Melanie Fry, Nurse Navigator at Carson Tahoe Breast Center. Sponsored by Tahoe Carson Radiology

Erika Lera, Family Advocate Supervisor at Ron Wood Family Resource Center. Sponsored by Members of the St. Vincent de Paul Society

Natalie Molleson, Chair, Nevada Builders Foundation & Account Executive at Pro Group. Sponsored by Nevada Builders Alliance

Dawn Morgan, Human Resource Manager at Eagle Valley Children’s Home. Sponsored by Eagle Valley Children’s Home

Samantha Szoyka, Youth Program Coordinator at Partnership Carson City. Sponsored by Partnership Carson City

Traci Trenoweth, Sexual Assault Response Advocates Program Coordinator at Advocates to End Domestic Violence. Sponsored by Greater Nevada Credit Union

Dr. Jennifer Verive, Adjunct Faculty, Western Nevada College & Faculty Adviser for AAUW Capital (NV) Branch. Sponsored by Western Nevada College Foundation

Molly Walt, Executive Director for the State of Nevada Commission for Women. Sponsored by the Nevada Commission for Women

Valeri Wood, Clinical Social Worker at Carson Professional Group. Sponsored by Allison MacKenzie

Tickets to “Celebrating Women Helping Women” are $40 and can be purchased online at http://www.sicarsoncity.org. Guests will enjoy no-host cocktails, our “Experiences Last a Lifetime” silent auction, dinner and dessert, Keynote Speaker Susan Sorenson, the Executive Director of the Northern Nevada Dream Center and our 2019 Soroptimist Ruby Award Recipient, our 2020 “Women Helping Women” Honoree Recognition ceremony, and our 2020 Soroptimist Ruby Award presentation. Opportunities for event and table sponsorships and event program advertising are also available. Registration and sales will end Feb. 14 so be sure to purchase your tickets, sponsorship or advertising early to ensure your attendance at this empowering community recognition event.