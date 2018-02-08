Soroptimist International of Carson City seeks female award nominees

Soroptimist International of Carson City is seeking nominations for the Soroptimist Ruby Award: For Women Helping Women, formerly the Making a Difference for Women Award.

The award program honors women who use their personal or professional influence to improve the lives of other women.

The Ruby Award honors women who are making extraordinary differences in the lives of other women. Examples include a woman who helps to establish a domestic violence shelter, a woman who starts a mentoring program for at-risk girls, or a woman who lobbies her company to provide on-site child care. Nominees should be women who have worked to improve the lives of women and girls; women who have had a significant impact on the lives of women and girls; and women who would inspire and encourage other women.

This recognition program begins at the Carson City Soroptimist club level with an award luncheon. The Ruby Award recipient then advances to a regional level of the Soroptimist organization. One finalist will be selected to receive the annual award, a donation to the charitable organization of her choice. The finalist may also receive an invitation to accept her award at the Sierra Nevada Region annual conference held in April in Reno.

Go to http://www.sicarsoncity.org for an application, or leave a message at 775-297-4890, or contact Karen Peterson at 775-687-0202 or kpeterson@allisonmackenzie.com.