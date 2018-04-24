Soroptimist International of the Comstock holding family evening of bingo

Soroptimist International of the Comstock is hosting a family evening of Bingo on May 12 at the Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road. Monies raised will benefit local scholarships.

The event, offering 14 games for prizes, is open to everyone. Doors open at 6 and games start at 6:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided, and a no-host bar will be available offering beer, wine and soda.

Tickets in advance are $15 each for one card (the price at the door goes up to $20). Additional cards are available for $3 each or two for $5.

For reservations, call Sharon at 775-246-1630.

The nonprofit service organization strives to improve the lives of local women and children. It gives out scholarships to graduating seniors from Dayton, Silver Stage and Virginia City high schools and one to assist a woman who has returned to school and is the head of the household. The service club covers the area from the border of Carson City on the west to Silver Springs on the east and it also includes Virginia City on the north.