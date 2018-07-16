Soroptimist International of the Comstock hosting family evening of bingo

Soroptimist International of the Comstock is hosting a fun filled family evening of bingo on Aug. 11 at the Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road, Dayton.

Monies raised will go toward scholarships for local students.

The event is open to everyone. Doors open at 6 and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided and a no host bar will be available to buy beer, wine and soda.

Advanced sales of tickets are available for $15 for one card. The cost for one card for children under 12 is $10, additional cards are available for $3 each or $5 for two.

Fourteen games will be played for great prizes. Get your reservations in early by calling Sharon at 775-246-1630. Tickets at the door are $20 each.

SI of the Comstock is a nonprofit service organization working to improving the lives of local women and children and it gives out scholarships to graduating seniors from Dayton, Silver Stage and Virginia City high schools and one to assist a woman who has returned to school and is the head of the household. This service club covers the area from the border of Carson City on the west to Silver Springs on the east and it also includes Virginia City on the north.