Soroptimist to honor high school Girls of the Month and present Girl of the Year Scholarship

Carson City Soroptimist will honor local high school Girls of the Month, culminating with presentation of the Girl of the Year Scholarship during its program meeting from noon to 1 p.m. May 23 at Glen Eagles. The meeting is open to the public, with prior reservation required. There is no cost to attend, however a plated lunch with choice of entrees is available for $16. Email sicarsoncity@gmail.com or call 775-297-4890 by May 21 to reserve a seat.

Joining students honored earlier — October's Hannah Golik, November's Mikaela Asby, and December's Kaeli Brozovich — those to be recognized Wednesday are Ashley Lynch for January, Alexa Haight for February, Makenzie McDaniel for March, Morgan Nelson for April, and Nicole Van Geel for May. The March Girl of the Month, Makenzie McDaniel, will receive this year's Girl of the Year Scholarship.

The Carson City Girl of the Month program has been recognizing local high school girls since the 1970s. This award, to a current high school senior, recognizes recipients' commitment to community service, exemplary volunteerism, and efforts to enrich the experiences of others in society, at school, and at home.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. In addition to education and training scholarships for local women, the Carson City club provides grant funding for local organizations and breast cancer screenings for under-insured women, by way of its September fundraising golf tournament, the Stroke to Help. For information about Soroptimist in Carson City, go to http://www.sicarsoncity.org.