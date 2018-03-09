Spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit Western Nevada College nursing students

Support Western Nevada College's nursing students by attending a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Wednesday, March 14, at the Governor's Mansion in Carson City.

The 5 to 7:30 p.m. fundraiser in the Nevada Room will assist the National Student Nursing Association Western Nevada Chapter in attending the NSNA convention in Nashville, Tenn., and help the nurses expand their knowledge so they can make a bigger difference in local and rural communities.

In addition to the spaghetti dinner, there will be desserts and raffle prize drawings. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Space is limited, so reserve a spot by calling Debi at 775-445-3334.

The Governor's Mansion is at 606 Mountain St.