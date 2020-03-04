Spaghetti feed benefits Western Nevada College nursing students

Support Western Nevada College’s nursing students by attending a spaghetti fundraising dinner on Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. at WNC’s Carson Nugget Hall.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle are also part of the fundraiser.

Proceeds will help the National Student Nurses’ Association’s Western Chapter attend the annual convention in Orlando, Fla., where they will be able to take part in seminars to enhance their learning to become nurses.

RSVP by contacting Debi at 775-445-3334.