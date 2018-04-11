Specialty Cut Flowers: Growing Your Own Business workshop sponsored by WNC Specialty Crop Institute

Western Nevada College Specialty Crop Institute will offer the Specialty Cut Flowers: Growing Your Own Business workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 at Western Nevada College, 2201 W. College Parkway.

The cost is $30 if registered by April 21 and $35 after that date. Online registration is at http://www.wnc.edu/specialty-crop-institute.

The featured speaker, Deena Miller, will teach attendees about the business of cut flowers, including planning, growing, marketing and pricing. Miller has been sowing, growing and designing flower arrangements on her certified organic farm for almost 10 years. The workshop will include demonstrations by Miller on how to make quick bouquets and a tour of the Greenhouse Project in Carson City, including its nursery and flower basket program.

Miller owns Sweet Roots Farm in Grass Valley, Calif., and began farming in 2010 when she and her husband moved to family land in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. They farm three acres, dedicated almost entirely to flowers, and have shifted their business toward wedding design and nursery starts.

For information and registration, contact Ann Louhela at 775-423-7565, ext. 2228 or ann.louhela@wnc.edu.