Sponsors sought for annual Boys & Girls Clubs sweatshirt giveaway

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada is seeking sponsors for its annual sweatshirt giveaway for every member of their Carson City and Carson Valley locations. Local donors receive their logo or name imprinted on the back of the sweatshirts as a thank you for their support.

Katie Leao, executive director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, said the club has handed out over 800 sweatshirts to its members each year for the past four years to help ensure no child goes without a means of warmth during the winter months.

Sponsorships range from $2,500 to $5,000 and include a name or company logo imprinted on the sweatshirts.

For information on how to sponsor this year’s club sweatshirts and beanies, contact Leao at katiel@bgcwn.org or call 775-882-8820.