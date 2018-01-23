Spring craft fair, bake sale to benefit senior meals program in Dayton

Locally made crafts and plenty of baked treats will be sold to help a program that ensures homebound seniors have regular meals.

The Dayton Senior Center, at 320 Old Dayton Valley Road, is hosting its annual spring craft fair and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10.

The sale will raise money for Meals on Wheels, whose meal delivery, organizers said, is a much needed service for the homebound seniors who live in Dayton, Mound House, Silver City and surrounding areas.

According to Meals on Wheels of America, 92 percent of program recipients are able to stay in their homes and as independent as possible because of their meal delivery.

The sale offers not only handmade crafts, baked goods and direct sales items from consultants, but also a raffle and a thrift store.

For information, call Stephanie Wolf, Dayton Senior Center manager, at 775-246-6210.