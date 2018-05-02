Spring sale in Carson City offers chance to shop homemade, homegrown items

Tractor Supply Company in Carson City is showcasing the talents of local craft makers, artisans and growers during its spring Market Day event on May 12.

Community members are invited to celebrate spring by shopping local, homemade and homegrown goods at the Carson City Tractor Supply from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Crafters and growers will display their goods for sale in tented areas in front of the Tractor Supply store, 2035 E. Wiliam St.

"Market Day allows us to provide a space for the Carson City community to come together to shop local, support their neighbors, and highlight the incredible talent that's right here in our own backyard," said Leonard Caires, manager of the Carson City Tractor Supply. "You never know what you might find at this one-day event — or how it might inspire your family's next crafting or growing adventure."

For information, call the store at 775-841-6421.