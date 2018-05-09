‘Stars Above the Sierras’ quilt show planned in Gardnerville June 2-3
May 9, 2018
Two hundred quilts as well as vendors, lectures, door prizes, theme baskets, demonstrations, and a heritage exhibit will fill the Douglas County Community and Senior Center on June 2 and 3.
The Carson Valley Quilt Guild's "Stars Above the Sierras" 2018 Quilt Show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gardnerville venue. Admission is $10.
For information, go to http://quiltshow.cvqg.com/.
Trending In: Announcements
- Carson City students wins Patroller of the Year for AAA School Safety Patrol program
- Carson City Republican Women hosting state candidates
- $1.8 million available for Nevada forest, open space projects
- Carson City Chamber of Commerce offering three hospitality/tourism scholarships
- Carson City Natives & Newcomers to meet Thursday