‘Stars Above the Sierras’ quilt show planned in Gardnerville June 2-3

Two hundred quilts as well as vendors, lectures, door prizes, theme baskets, demonstrations, and a heritage exhibit will fill the Douglas County Community and Senior Center on June 2 and 3.

The Carson Valley Quilt Guild's "Stars Above the Sierras" 2018 Quilt Show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gardnerville venue. Admission is $10.

For information, go to http://quiltshow.cvqg.com/.