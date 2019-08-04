Stephen and Sable Shaw of Carson City celebrate 50th anniversary

Stephen and Sable Shaw of Carson City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 26 on Santa Catalina Island with family and friends. The couple have lived in Nevada for 37 years. Sable was raised in Vya, Nev.

They were married July 26, 1969, at the Cedarville Fairgrounds in Cedarville, Calif. During their ceremony at the time, their champagne was stolen from the refrigerator at the reception, which led to their wedding toast being completed with water.

Steve is a retired administrator from the Division of Child and Family Service and Sable is a retired nursing professor from Western Nevada College and a certified harp therapist.

Steve and Sable have two sons, including Scott Shaw, married to Alicia, in Virginia City; and Brian, married to Danielle, in Simi Valley, Calif.

They have four grandchildren, including Tyler, Wyatt, Jackson and Brooklyn.