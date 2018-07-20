Strings in the Summer begins July 26 in Carson City; registration still open

Carson City Symphony Association announces "Strings in the Summer," a free four-week program for string-instrument players of all ages, will begin on Thursday morning.

Laura Gibson, associate concertmaster of the Carson City Symphony, is the instructor. Registration and tuition are free, and donations are welcome.

The early session, Introduction to Fiddle and Folk Music, will meet from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. It's designed primarily for younger students and violinists, violists and cellists of any age who have limited experience. Participants must be able to play a one-octave D scale and read notes within the staff.

The later session, String Ensemble, will meet from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. It's for advanced beginner to intermediate players of all ages. The ensemble will play arrangements of fun orchestra tunes arranged for violin, viola, cello, and bass.

All classes are held at St. Paul's Lutheran Family, 1201 N. Saliman Road. At the end of the program, an informal performance will be held at noon Aug. 17 at the Carson Mall.

For information and to register, contact the Symphony's education director, Sue Jesch, at 775-450-5584.

Carson City Symphony Association's educational programs are funded, in part, by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency; and by private donations.