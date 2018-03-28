Student athletes in need of help: Volunteers sought to clear snow from Truckee High School’s track
March 28, 2018
Volunteers are needed to help clear snow from Truckee High School's track so the student athletes have more lanes on which to run.
A community snow shovel event is being held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29. To help, meet at the school's track directly behind the fire station on Donner Pass Road.
Only plastic shovels are permitted.
Organizers thank volunteers in advance for the support and say the first home meet is coming up (details to come).
