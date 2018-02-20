Students in Carson City area invited to register for sustainability tour

Envirolution, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring the next generation of leaders who will drive the growth of a sustainable economy — is holding its 3rd Sustainability Tour, a five-day exploration of Reno's sustainability movement.

Happening over Washoe and Carson City school district's spring break from March 26-30, the tour will take middle and high school students to local businesses and organizations that have implemented sustainable practices in their business models. Locations include: Tesla Gigafactory, Lockwood Landfill, RTC 4th Street Station, Oxbow Nature Park, Desert Research Institute, Ormat, Patagonia, the River School, the Great Basin Community Food Co-op and KTBM Waste Warriors.

The cost is $120 and includes transport by an RTC electric bus, guided tours of all venues, and lunch and snacks. Scholarships and financial assistance are available.

For information or to register, call Envirolution at 775-229-8488.