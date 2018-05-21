Succulent gardens, flower photography topic of free classes at Greenhouse Garden Center

David Ruf will be giving a class about creating a succulent garden at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at the Greenhouse Garden Center, 2450 S. Curry St., Carson City.

Find out about the different types of succulents you can use to create a stunning, easily maintenanced succulent garden that will last for years.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own planter or purchase one at the center.

Following the presentation, Eddie Sanderson, an international award winning photographer, will be giving a class about flower photography at 11 a.m.

Sanderson will answer any and all questions about how to best take photos of flowers, including macro, lighting, composition and focus.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their cameras or smart phones and plan to take pictures.

Both classes are free and reservations aren't required.

For information, call the center at 775-882-8600.