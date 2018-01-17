Super Bowl party, golf special planned in Carson City
January 17, 2018
Golf lovers have the chance to spend Super Bowl Sunday on the green thanks to Empire Ranch Golf Course in Carson City, the site of a golf shotgun special and football party on Feb. 4.
Weather permitting, the event will offer a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The Super Bowl party — complete with a big-screen TV area and nine additional screens — will follow golf at 3:30 p.m.
Each golfer will receive 18 holes with cart, a bucket of range balls, admission to the after party and access to drawings and drink specials. A yearly season pass will be awarded at the event.
For food, attendees can count on barbecue ribs, Southern crispy fried chicken, chicken wings, a fresh salad bar, soup and dessert.
The cost is $35 per player. Anyone who wants to refrain from golfing can pay just $13 for the Super Bowl party.
For information, call the pro shop at 775-885-2100, or go to Empireranchgolf.com.
