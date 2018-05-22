Supreme Court candidate Leon Aberasturi to be Dems luncheon speaker

Leon Aberasturi, a candidate for Nevada Supreme Court, will be the featured speaker at next Monday's Democratic luncheon. A former Lyon County District Attorney, Aberasturi is a judge for Nevada's Third District Court in Yerington. He was first elected to the court in 2006, and was re-elected in 2014. He is running for the seat currently held by Justice Michael Cherry, who is termed out.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. May 28 at Round Table Pizza, near Starbucks in the Walmart retail complex, just off of College Parkway. All-you-can-eat lunch buffet available. All are welcome.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these fundraisers help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured, open-ended and informal atmosphere.

Donations of $5 or more will be accepted. Contact Rich Dunn at 775-434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.