Tahoe author visiting two Douglas County Public Library locations

The Douglas County Public Library will be hosting local Lake Tahoe author Jennifer Quashnick at both branches.

Quashnick will be at the Lake Tahoe branch in Zephyr Cove oat 6 p.m. April 18 to introduce her Mountaingirl Mysteries series. She will then bring the discussion to the Minden branch at 5:30 p.m. May 30.

In the Mountaingirl Mysteries series, Tahoe resident Rachel Winters, accompanied by her canine friends, becomes embroiled in murder, mystery, and romance. On the run from a killer, Rachel, Bella, and Private Investigator Luke Reed must unravel a deep-rooted environmental conspiracy stretching from California to Colorado.

The author holds a master's in environmental science and health and has spent her career advocating for scientifically supported policy-making to protect Lake Tahoe. She said her creative side emerged when she adopted Bella and became inspired by the dog's antics, leading to the first book in the series, Sierra Nevada Trail of Murder.

The Zephyr Cove branch is at 233 Warrior Way. The Minden location is at 1625 Library Lane.

For information, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.