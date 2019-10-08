Tahoe/Douglas Elks hold Low Country Shrimp Broil

Sept. 21, the Tahoe/Douglas Elks held their fourth Low Country Shrimp Broil at the Elks Lodge.

The event was for Elks and open to our community. There were 160 people enjoying the dinner; entertainment was provided by a two-man band playing country music.

The Douglas High School JROTC presented colors, served and cleaned up.

Proceeds from events hosted by the Tahoe/Douglas Elks benefit programs and services for seniors, veterans, and youth in the Carson Valley community.