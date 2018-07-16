Tahoe-Douglas Elks hosting low-country shrimp boil in Gardnerville

The Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge in Gardnerville is hosting a Low Country Shrimp Boil with all the fixings and Cajun entertainment on Sept. 8.

Open to the public, the event will open with social hour at 5 p.m. The cost is $20 per person.

Reservations and advance payment are required by Aug. 31. Make checks payable to Tahoe/Douglas Elks and mail them to P.O. Box 143, Minden, 89423-0143.

You can also sign up at the lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road, or by calling Dan at 775-745-5619 or Jim at 775-267-9205.