Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge hosting bingo, taco night and family breakfast

The Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge is hosting bingo at its Gardnerville Ranchos address, 1227 Kimmerling Road, on July 20. Doors open at 5 p.m. with warm-ups following at 6 and regular bingo at 6:30.

The lodge's taco dinner — offering tacos for $4 with beans, condiments and dessert — will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 26.

Its family buffet breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. July 22 costs $7 for Elks and their spouses, $4 for their children, $8 for non-Elks and their spouses and $5 for their children.